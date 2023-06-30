Executives urge Europe to rethink its world-leading AI rules

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. More than 150 executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world’s most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. In an open letter to EU leaders Friday, June 30, 2023, the executives say the upcoming regulations will make it harder for companies in Europe to compete with rivals overseas, especially when it comes to the technology behind systems like ChatGPT. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)