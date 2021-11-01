US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in Calif., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks. The Institute for Supply Management a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday, Nov. 1, that its index of manufacturing activity dipped to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September’s 61.1%. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)