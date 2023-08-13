'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes

Farmer Sean Stanford poses in his wheat field near Magrath, Alta. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. could have been struggling amid a dry spring and summer. But Stanford is growing crops, thanks to a series of small sprinklers, attached to a large pipe and powered by an electric motor that disperse water from a nearby irrigation canal over some of his fields. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol