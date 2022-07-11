Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

Protesters rest on sofas in the living hall of prime minister's official residence a day after vandalising it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation's severe economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)