Sesame Street theme park to open in San Diego next month

FILE - The Sesame Street Big Bird balloon sways in the wind during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 23, 2006. The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. A new Sesame Street theme park is set to open next month in San Diego. Officials on Wednesday, Feb. 9. 2022, announced the opening of the first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast. It will feature Big Bird's Beach, Oscar's Rotten Rafts, and a Cookie-Monster Tower, among other attractions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)