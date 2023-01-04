EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China

FILE - Medical personnel wait for passengers coming with an Air China flight from Guangzhou, China, in a COVID-19 testing area set at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci international airport in Fiumicino, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 after Italy made coronavirus tests mandatory for all airline passengers arriving from China. European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China's COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)