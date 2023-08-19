Tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil begins to be offloaded near Texas despite Tehran threats

FILE - In this satellite photo provided by Planet Labs PBC, vessels identified as the Virgo, left, and the Suez Rajan, by the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, are seen in the South China Sea on Feb. 13, 2022. An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil began offloading its cargo near Texas late Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, tracking data showed, even as Tehran has threatened to target shipping in the Persian Gulf over it. (Planet Labs PBC via AP, File)