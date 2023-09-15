TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023. European regulators slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, for failing to protect children's privacy, the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe's strict data privacy rules. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)