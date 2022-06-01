Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Wednesday, June 1, 2022 led by gains in technology companies following a big earnings beat by Salesforce.com. The maker of customer relations software soared 13% after turning in results that surpassed analysts forecasts and raising its outlook for the year. Other big tech companies including Apple and Microsoft were also higher. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)