3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say

Toriana Hill talks on the phone inside a Red Cross shelter with her son Nassir Gladney, 3, and puppy Luna Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Hill and her son escaped from the sixth floor after their apartment building partially collapsed Sunday afternoon. Five residents of the same building remained unaccounted for Wednesday, and authorities feared at least two of them might be stuck inside rubble that was too dangerous to search. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)