China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales

FILE - A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility in Marlborough, Mass., on June 10, 2019. China on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, imposed trade and investment sanctions on U.S. military contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)