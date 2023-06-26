Home improvement lender Financeit buys rival Simply Group Financial

TORONTO - Financeit Canada Inc. says it has acquired home improvement financing rival Simply Group Financial.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Financeit provides point-of-sale financing for the home improvement, recreational vehicle and retail markets.
Financeit chief executive Michael Garrity says the deal is a milestone for the company and expands its footprint.
The Toronto-based company was founded in 2011.
It was acquired by InterVest Capital Partners from Goldman Sachs in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.