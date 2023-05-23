Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish set for Global Citizen's 'Power Our Planet' show for climate financing

FILE - Lenny Kravitz performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Music superstars Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. will team with advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen for a concert in front of the Eiffel Tower designed to convince world leaders to take further action against climate change. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)