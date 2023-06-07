Richard Snyder, ‘warrior-king’ of publishing who presided over rise of Simon & Schuster, dead at 90

Former Princess Diane von Furstenburg posing with of Simon & Schuster executive Richard Snyder on Feb. 28, 1977 celebrating the publication of her new book on beauty. Snyder, a visionary and imperious executive at Simon & Schuster who presided over the publisher’s exponential rise over the past half century and helped define an era of growing corporate power, died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles at age 90. (AP Photo/RFS, File)