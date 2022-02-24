Bombardier pledges to avoid business with sanctioned Russian individuals, companies

MONTREAL - The head of Bombardier Inc. said it will steer clear of business with sanctioned Russian individuals, companies and institutions, as Moscow launched military strikes against cities and bases in Ukraine Thursday.
“It’s a very, very sad situation right now," CEO Éric Martel told reporters during a video conference from a Bombardier hangar in Montreal.
"We will not pursue business with sanctioned individuals or entities."
The move has no impact on Bombardier's supply chain, and the Quebec-based company has no operations in Russia or the eight other nearby members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Martel said.
"We may have to terminate some of these agreement if ever there are sanctions on some of our customers," he said, adding that none have been penalized so far to his knowledge.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced what he described as a first round of sanctions against Russia, which include banning any financial dealings with the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine's eastern industrial lands, and with Russian politicians who supported a motion calling for them to be recognized as independent.
Canada is also applying sanctions on two Russian banks and barring the purchase of Russian sovereign debt, following Washington, London and other allies in an attempt to strangle Russia's financial means to fund any war effort.
Martel said about five or six per cent of Bombardier's US$6 billion in annual revenue comes from clients in Russia or the CIS — roughly the same as Canada's share.
Meanwhile, the business jet maker plans to triple capital spending as demand grows and its biggest rival seeks to boost deliveries.
Ahead of an investor day Thursday, Martel said the company will establish a “recurring, incremental capital allocation envelope of up to US$600 million per year" by 2025 to put toward strategic projects or debt reduction.
The pledge follows an earlier guidance of US$200 million per year in capital expenditures.
It also comes as Bombardier continues to pay down hundreds of millions of dollars in debt while trying to keep up with rival Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., which aims to boost deliveries by 38 per cent to 170 private planes between 2022 and 2024.
"We have not made any statements that we have a program to spend those dollars on, or that they'll go to something else other than debt repayment," said chief financial officer Bart Demosky. But the more than half-billion-dollar figure does offer "flexibility" to flow toward "strategic investments" in the fleet or elsewhere, he added.
The Montreal-based company edged out its American competitor with 120 business aircraft deliveries last year versus 119 for Gulfstream, although the latter garnered US$680 million more in revenue, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.
Martel reiterated Bombardier's guidance of US$7.5 billion in annual revenue by 2025 and 135 business jet deliveries next year.
"The competitor in our space would like to take our market share, and we are not about to let that happen," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)