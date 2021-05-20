VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.
The mineral miner posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $46.4 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $192.1 million.
Silvercorp shares have dropped nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.16, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVM