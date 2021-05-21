Whimsical new NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River

People rest in the shade beneath funnel-shaped concrete tulip pots that support a new park along the Hudson River on the site of a crumbling pier damaged in Superstorm Sandy, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in New York. The park, which features two outdoor amphitheaters, casual dining in an outdoor plaza, walking spaces and multiple views of the city, is scheduled to open to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)