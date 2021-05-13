VILLE SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.
The Ville Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $286,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 56 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 20 cents.
