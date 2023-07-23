TORONTO - Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
Railway earnings
Second-quarter results are coming from the country's main railways this week. Canadian National Railway Co. will report its second-quarter results after the close trading on Tuesday, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City will report its results after the close on Thursday.
Rogers results
Rogers Communications Inc. reports its second-quarter results before markets open on Wednesday. The company is working through the integration of Shaw Communications into its businesses after completing its deal to buy the company in April.
Loblaw results
Loblaw Companies Ltd. will report its results on Wednesday before the start of trading. A report last month by the Competition Bureau said Canada's grocery sector needs more competition to help keep food prices down, give shoppers more choice and encourage new entrants.
Teck results
Teck Resources Ltd. will report its second-quarter results before markets open on Thursday. The Vancouver-based mining company said last month that it has received several "unsolicited indications of interest" for its steelmaking coal business including a proposal from Glencore.
GDP report
Statistics Canada will report May gross domestic product figures on Friday as well as its advance estimate for June. The agency's preliminary estimate for May indicated growth of 0.4 per cent in the month, led by the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, as well as by offices of real estate agents and brokers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR, TSX:CP, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:L, TSX:TECK.B)