Montana advances grizzly bear plans that could allow hunting

FILE - In this undated trail camera photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a grizzly bear walks in the North Fork of the Flathead River drainage in Montana. Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to lift federal protections for the animals. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP, File)