UK royals' spending up 17%, mostly for palace overhaul costs

FILE - A dog walker passes a quiet Buckingham Palace, in London, March 23, 2021. Royal accounts show the British monarchy’s publicly-funded spending rose to 102.4 million pounds ($124 million) in the past year, with the renovation of Buckingham Palace taking up a large part of the expenses. The palace’s annual Sovereign Grant report showed that royal spending went up by 14.9 million pounds, or 17%, compared to the previous year, a report published Thursday, June 30, 2022 showed. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)