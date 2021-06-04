OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 13.4 per cent (13.9)

_ Prince Edward Island 9.6 per cent (8.2)

_ Nova Scotia 9.8 per cent (8.1)

_ New Brunswick 9.0 per cent (8.5)

_ Quebec 6.6 per cent (6.6)

_ Ontario 9.3 per cent (9.0)

_ Manitoba 7.2 per cent (7.4)

_ Saskatchewan 6.3 per cent (6.6)

_ Alberta 8.7 per cent (9.0)

_ British Columbia 7.0 per cent (7.1)

