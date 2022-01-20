American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)