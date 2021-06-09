Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management, shows the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline where it crosses into the United States from Canada in Phillips County, Mont. Calgary-based TC Energy, sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, said Wednesday, June 9, 2021, that it was pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to convince President Joe Biden to reverse its cancellation of its permit on the day he took office. (Al Nash/Bureau of Land Management via AP, File)