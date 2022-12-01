TD Bank Group reports $6.67B Q4 profit, up from $3.78B a year ago

A man walks past the TD Bank in the Bay Street Financial District in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. TD Bank Group reported a fourth-quarter profit of $6.67 billion, up from $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, boosted by a one-time gain related to its deal to buy U.S.-based First Horizon Bank and the sale of Schwab shares. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette