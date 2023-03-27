Feel the Force: Hamill carries 'Star Wars' voice to Ukraine

FILE - People use their phones while they gather in a metro station during an air raid alarm, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. When air raid alarms sound in Ukraine, they also trigger a downloadable app that has been voiced by “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. With his gravely but also calming baritone, he urges people to take cover. He also tells them when the danger has passed, signing off with “May the Force be with you.” In an interview with The Associated Press, the actor said he’s admiring Ukraine's resilience from afar in California. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)