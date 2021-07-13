US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008

FILE - In this Thursday, June 24, 2021 file photo, patrons dine at City Winery in New York. American consumers faced a third straight monthly surge in princes in June, the latest sign that a rapid reopening of the economy is fueling a pent-up demand for goods and services that in many cases remain in short supply. The economy's reopening from the pandemic has released pent-up demand as consumers increasingly travel, dine out, and shop after avoiding crowds for a year. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)