Frontier Airlines hopes IPO rides wave of travel recovery

FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, a Frontier Airlines jet heads down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport as travelers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus in Denver. Fans of Frontier Airlines can now buy a piece of the budget carrier. Frontier shares were expected to begin public trading Thursday, April 1, 2021, and company executives are hoping to get a tailwind from what seems to be a recovery in air travel. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)