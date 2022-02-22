Centerra Gold buying a gold project in Nevada in deal worth US$206.5M

Centerra Gold Inc. has signed a deal to buy Gemfield Resources LLC and its Goldfield District Project in Nevada. Under the deal with Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC, Centerra will pay a total of US$206.5 million including US$175 million in cash at closing plus a US$31.5-million future milestone payment payable in cash or Centerra shares. In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y.; THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Groll