OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's January employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (6.0)

Employment rate: 60.8 per cent (61.5)

Participation rate: 65.0 per cent (65.4)

Number unemployed: 1,341,800 (1,236,100)

Number working: 19,176,100 (19,376,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.6 per cent (11.1)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.1)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.6 per cent (5.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.