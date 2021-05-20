TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.
The investment company posted revenue of $625,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.20. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.
