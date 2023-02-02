Nestle Canada to wind down frozen meals and pizza business including Delissio

Delissio frozen pizzas are shown in the frozen food aisle at a grocery store in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal