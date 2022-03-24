California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage

FILE - Smoke from a wildfire billows from a ridge line behind famed facade of Hearst Castle in San Simeon, Calif., on Aug. 20, 2016. California's famous Hearst Castle will reopen to the public in May, 2022, after a two-year closure due to the pandemic and severe rainstorm damage that prompted a $13.7 million renovation. (Joe Johnston/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo via AP, File)