British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern

People walk past a currency exchange bureau in London, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The pound today slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since 1971, after the Chancellor hinted more tax cuts would follow those he announced last week. The pound dipped as low as $1.0349 per U.S. dollar early Monday but then rebounded to $1.0671, down 2.3%. (AP Photo/David Cliff)