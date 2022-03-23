One 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP)