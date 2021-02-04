Montreal airport estimates $300 million loss for 2020, raises fees amid budget crunch

A passenger makes her way through Montreal Trudeau Airport in Montreal on January 7, 2021. Montreal's airport authority estimates that it will have a shortfall of $300 million for 2020, as low travel demand takes a financial toll on airports nationwide. The airport authority also announced that it will seek leniency from its creditors to satisfy certain requirements for its bond agreements in 2021 and 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson