TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,407.64, up 64.76):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $42.66 on 9.4 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $49.38 on 7.0 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down four cents, or 7.02 per cent, to 53 cents on 5.3 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $83.22 on 5.2 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 55 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $49.33 on 5.2 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $26.18 on 4.8 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up 74 cents, or 3.24 per cent, to $23.60. In spite of tens of thousands of flight delays in its second quarter, Air Canada posted earnings that soared to pre-pandemic levels amid strong travel demand and pricier fares. It reported net income of $838 million last quarter compared with a loss of $386 million a year earlier — and nearly a billion dollars in losses through all of 2022. Revenues grew more than a third to $5.43 billion, a record for the second quarter.
Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP). Food. Up 21 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $28.34. Saputo Inc. has pushed back the target date to reach its earnings forecast amid flagging consumer demand for milk products across the globe. In first-quarter financial results released after markets closed Thursday, the dairy giant said it no longer expects to achieve its annual goal of $2.13 billion in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization by March 2025. Saputo's revenues fell 2.8 per cent year over year to $4.2 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Net income totaled $141 million, up from $139 million a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 11,2023.