EU, AstraZeneca reach deal to end vaccine delivery dispute

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The European Union said on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 it's reached an agreement with coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca to end their legal battle over the slow delivery of the Anglo-Swedish company's shots. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)