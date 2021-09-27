Gas blowout near Los Angeles leads to up to $1.8B settlement

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. Attorneys for families sickened and forced from their Los Angeles homes after the nation's largest-known natural gas leak have reached a $1.8 billion settlement with the utility. The settlement announced Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with Southern California Gas Co. and its parent company will compensate 35,000 plaintiffs from the 2015 blowout that took nearly four months to contain. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)