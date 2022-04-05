Jury begins deliberations at US trial sparked by 1MBD fraud

FILE - Former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng, left, leaves Brooklyn Federal court with attorney Marc Agnifilo, right, May 6, 2019, in New York. A jury began deliberations on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at a U.S. trial stemming from an audacious scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)