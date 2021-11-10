Tim Hortons teams up with Justin Bieber to launch Timbit flavours called 'Timbiebs'

Justin Bieber holds a pack of Tim Hortons' new Timbit flavours, called Timbiebs in this undated handout photo. Tim Hortons has teamed up with pop superstar Justin Bieber to launch three new Timbit flavours called Timbiebs along with co-branded merchandise. Tim Hortons will roll out the limited-edition Timbiebs Timbits in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle on Nov. 29, exclusively in Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Tim Hortons *MANDATORY CREDIT*