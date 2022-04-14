New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21

FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary, trims leaves off marijuana plants in the company's grow house in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., March 22, 2019. New Jersey regulators gave a green light Monday, April 11, 2022, to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it's not clear exactly when sales would begin. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)