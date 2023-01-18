Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case

John J. Uustal, attorney for Tramar Dillard, also known as Flo Rida, holds a can of Celsius powdered drink that was part of an endorsement deal between the rapper and the company at the Broward County Courthouse, Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Flo Rida is suing the drink maker for breach of contract. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)