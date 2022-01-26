Los Angeles City Council approves phaseout of oil drilling

FILE - A vehicle drives past the Jefferson oil drill site located in the residential area in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. University of Southern California researchers found people living near wells in Jefferson Park reported significantly higher rates of wheezing, eye and nose irritation, sore throat and dizziness than neighbors living farther away. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Los Angeles City Council approved a measure to ban new oil and gas wells and phase out existing ones. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)