Company holiday parties are making a comeback, but many employers have a plan B

Pearce Brennan, right, reaches for equipment on a shelf as he and other staff work in the kitchen at The Lazy Gourmet catering company, in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Limited guest lists and flexibility in case of rising COVID case counts are among the ways companies are trying to balance the uncertainty of the pandemic with a desire to celebrate the holiday season. Caught in the middle are restaurants, party venues and caterers hoping to eke out a profit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck