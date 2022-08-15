Students face surging rental market ahead of fall return to classes

While all students struggle with covering rent, the market can be even more harsh for international students, said Umme Mim Mohsin, shown in a handout photo, who is completing a master's degree in international development studies at Dalhousie University. She struggled to find a rental last year, when she came from Bangladesh, and has since noticed other international students having an even harder time and facing more expensive rates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fahmida Kabir **MANDATORY CREDIT**