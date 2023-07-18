S&P/TSX composite gains 150 points led by energy stocks, U.S. stock markets also rise

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 17, 2023. Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported weaker growth than forecast in the last quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon