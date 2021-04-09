Chipmaker TSMC says revenue up 16.7% as demand surges

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2005, file photo the logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed during a third quarter press conference in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s biggest contract producer of processor chips, said Friday, April 9, 2021, its revenue rose 16.7% in the latest quarter over a year ago as the global economy rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)