Some employer benefits cover egg freezing. Here's a breakdown of the costs

In this Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, an embryologist works on a petri dish at a fertility clinic in London. Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Sang Tan

Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.

Here's a breakdown on the cost of the procedure:

Initial assessment and fertility testing: Covered under provincial health care in some provinces, but otherwise can cost several hundred dollars.

Egg freezing cycle: $8,600

Medication: $4,000 to $8,000 or more, depending on the protocol

Storage: $50 per month, generally starting six months to a year after procedure

Administrative fee for transferring egg samples: $400

Sources: Evolve Egg Freezing, Trio Fertility, Atlantic Assisted Reproductive Therapies

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.