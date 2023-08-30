Non-permanent residents in Canada undercounted by one million: CIBC

The Willowdale Welcome Centre for refugees in Toronto is seen on April 20, 2020. A new CIBC Capital Markets report says the official number of non-permanent residents in Canada often cited by policymakers could be vastly underestimated. The report says the actual number could be off by one million, meaning any policies around housing or those aimed at capping the number of non-permanent residents might be more urgent than previously thought. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young